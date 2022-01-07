Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Update

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the November 30th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other Bank7 news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $108,987.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William B. Haines sold 117,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,462,249.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,133,186 shares of company stock valued at $24,847,111 in the last three months. Insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Bank7 from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

NASDAQ BSVN traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank7 will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

