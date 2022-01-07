Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.88. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

