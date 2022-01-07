Barclays Boosts ENAV (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Price Target to €4.90

ENAV (OTCMKTS:EENNF) had its price objective raised by Barclays from €4.60 ($5.23) to €4.90 ($5.57) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS EENNF opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. ENAV has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $4.68.

ENAV Company Profile

ENAV S.p.A. provides air traffic control and management, and other air navigation services in Italy, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions. The company also offers technical management and maintenance services for air traffic control equipment and systems, as well as for air infrastructure; and develops software solutions for the management of aeronautical information and air traffic, as well as provides related commercial and maintenance services.

