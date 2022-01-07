Barclays Boosts ENAV (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Price Target to €4.90

ENAV (OTCMKTS:EENNF) had its price objective raised by Barclays from €4.60 ($5.23) to €4.90 ($5.57) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS EENNF opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. ENAV has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $4.68.
ENAV Company Profile
