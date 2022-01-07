Barclays Boosts Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $74.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.07.

NYSE:IR opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.80.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921,391 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,144 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 66.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,138,000 after buying an additional 3,435,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

