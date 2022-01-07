Barclays Boosts Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target to $204.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $171.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $122.47 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.74.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.51 million. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

