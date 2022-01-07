Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 250 Price Target at UBS Group

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 250 ($3.37) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BARC. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.24) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($4.04) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.96) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.50) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 244.44 ($3.29).

BARC stock opened at GBX 200.45 ($2.70) on Wednesday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 111.83 ($1.51) and a one year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £33.58 billion and a PE ratio of 6.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 189.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 184.33.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.47), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($150,991.65).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

