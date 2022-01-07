Barclays Raises Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $62.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target raised by Barclays from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.08.

Shares of CFG opened at $53.80 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.19.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

