Barclays Raises HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target to $37.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.10.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.66.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 12.8% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,002,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after buying an additional 113,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after buying an additional 472,141 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1,599.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after buying an additional 417,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 267.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 18,116 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

