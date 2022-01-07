Barclays Reiterates $54.00 Price Target for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.81.

Pfizer stock opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

