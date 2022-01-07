Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. Barings BDC posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.06 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

BBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

In related news, Director David Mihalick bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 18.1% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,786,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,989,000 after buying an additional 579,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $3,459,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $3,107,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Barings BDC by 244.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 307,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 218,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Barings BDC by 28.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 181,844 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBDC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,154. The company has a market cap of $527.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 59.86%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

