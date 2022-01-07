BCK Capital Management LP Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

BCK Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Yellow worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Yellow in the third quarter worth $189,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Yellow in the third quarter valued at about $810,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Yellow in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Yellow by 158.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 91,256 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Yellow by 56.0% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 406,050 shares during the period. 49.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YELL stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 3.04. Yellow Co. has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $15.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yellow Co. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $407,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Carty acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $820,250. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens raised their price target on Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

