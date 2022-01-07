BCK Capital Management LP Invests $578,000 in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GENI traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.85. 8,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,078. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83. Genius Sports Limited has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GENI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

