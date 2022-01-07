BCK Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 267,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,000. SciPlay makes up about 3.3% of BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BCK Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of SciPlay at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,379,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in SciPlay by 21.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SciPlay by 70.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after buying an additional 416,658 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SciPlay by 47.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 26,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SciPlay by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $11.43. 21,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,568. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40. SciPlay Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCPL. Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

