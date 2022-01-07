BCK Capital Management LP Sells 46,283 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

BCK Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 57.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,283 shares during the quarter. BCK Capital Management LP’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.76.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock remained flat at $$19.28 on Thursday. 4,070,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,505. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.19. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 115.07%.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

