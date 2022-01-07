Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.70 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS BCEKF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 83,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,809. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. Bear Creek Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

