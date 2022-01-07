Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.70 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS BCEKF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 83,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,809. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. Bear Creek Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
Read More: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.