Beaton Management Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $121.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.31. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Atlantic Securities cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.11.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

