Beaton Management Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 119 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 39 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,920,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,753.07 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,929.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2,808.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total transaction of $8,625,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,825 shares of company stock valued at $459,077,184 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

