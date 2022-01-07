Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues Earnings Results

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond updated its Q4 guidance to $0.00-0.15 EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BBBY. Bank of America began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,587 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.