Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Boosts Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 270.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,162,000 after buying an additional 2,896,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after buying an additional 898,128 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth $38,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 59.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after buying an additional 219,397 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 31.3% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 428,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the period. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AI stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.61. 18,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,849,956. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $176.94. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.31.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 30,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 622,422 shares of company stock valued at $28,396,550 over the last three months. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

