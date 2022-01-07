Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $254.80. 7,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $257.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.79.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

