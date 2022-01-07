Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 86,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF makes up 1.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC owned about 0.44% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,882,000 after purchasing an additional 465,946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,332,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,694,000 after purchasing an additional 230,347 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after acquiring an additional 362,814 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,815,000 after acquiring an additional 153,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,114,000.

NYSEARCA SPHB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.23. 67,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,766. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $56.18 and a 52 week high of $83.16.

