Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 2.2% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 36,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 133,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 39,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 16,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.82. The stock had a trading volume of 479,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,650,133. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $391.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

