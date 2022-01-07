Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Purchases 615 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,063,968,000 after buying an additional 5,849,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,737,546,000 after buying an additional 1,579,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,954,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,537,592,000 after buying an additional 2,760,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,696,519,000 after buying an additional 494,757 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after buying an additional 3,002,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,700,158. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $256.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

