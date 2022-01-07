Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Sells 731 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innovative Portfolios increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.63 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.23 and its 200 day moving average is $167.12. The firm has a market cap of $451.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

