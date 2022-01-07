BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $358.63.

BeiGene stock opened at $225.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $220.04 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.32.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. Research analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -13.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,549 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,883. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

