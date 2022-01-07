BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Update

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, an increase of 112.4% from the November 30th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BLU opened at $6.96 on Friday. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.09.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLU. BTIG Research increased their price objective on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 1,137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 89,882 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 343.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

