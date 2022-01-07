Benchmark Metals (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Shares Down 0.7%

Benchmark Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83.

About Benchmark Metals (OTCMKTS:BNCHF)

Benchmark Metals, Inc is a s a mineral exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm focuses in the operation of Contwoyto Gold project, Muskox, Contwoyto, and Hood River projects. The company was founded by John Williamson on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.