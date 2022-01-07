Bender Robert & Associates Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bender Robert & Associates reduced its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,352 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. VMware makes up approximately 1.5% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in VMware were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $229,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,479 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of VMware by 9,430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $92,815,000 after acquiring an additional 574,116 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of VMware by 1,382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $63,173,000 after acquiring an additional 368,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of VMware by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after buying an additional 345,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $120.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.18. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

