Bender Robert & Associates Sells 14,746 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,746 shares during the quarter. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 692,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Exelixis by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 473,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 297,637 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,041,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 184,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,324. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXEL stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

