Benjamin J. Hindson Sells 41,666 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $6,086,569.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $130.77 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.00 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXG shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.