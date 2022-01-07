Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Talanx (ETR:TLX) a €44.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($50.57) price target on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TLX has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on shares of Talanx in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on shares of Talanx in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of TLX stock opened at €42.96 ($48.82) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41. Talanx has a one year low of €30.30 ($34.43) and a one year high of €42.66 ($48.48). The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.38.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

