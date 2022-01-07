Berenberg Bank Increases Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Price Target to GBX 500

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.39) to GBX 500 ($6.74) in a report issued on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.87) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

LON YCA opened at GBX 367.50 ($4.95) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 343.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 313.12. Yellow Cake has a 12-month low of GBX 210 ($2.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 400.09 ($5.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £674.99 million and a P/E ratio of 3.27.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.