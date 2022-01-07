Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BYND. Barclays cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYND. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 4.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 28.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 117.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,623,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 6.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.