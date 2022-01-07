BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives GBX 2,231.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,231.43 ($30.07).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($25.06) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.95) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($29.65) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($29.65) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,282.50 ($30.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £115.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,505 ($33.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,059.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,103.72.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.