BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Bank of America cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 366.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in BHP Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

BHP stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.18. 199,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.82. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $82.07.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

