BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 22,826 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 51.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $5,688,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 81,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 41,060 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $190.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.49 and a 200-day moving average of $205.85. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $152.09 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several analysts recently commented on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.43.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

