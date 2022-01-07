BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 35,724 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,724 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.17% of TFI International worth $16,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in TFI International by 4,259.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after buying an additional 1,643,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TFI International by 70.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in TFI International during the second quarter worth about $694,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TFI International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFII opened at $102.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TFII shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

