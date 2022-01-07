Binance Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.81 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for about $450.02 or 0.01080316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $75.06 billion and approximately $4.81 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
