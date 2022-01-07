BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Update

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,400 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the November 30th total of 236,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioCardia by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCardia in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in BioCardia in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BioCardia by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 166,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BioCardia in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BioCardia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BCDA opened at $1.79 on Friday. BioCardia has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.41.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 72.74% and a negative net margin of 1,237.37%. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that BioCardia will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

