Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Trading Down 9.6%

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI)’s stock price traded down 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.30. 2,587,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 5,054,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Biofrontera in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Biofrontera in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68.
Biofrontera Inc is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on the fields of photodynamic therapy and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products focus on the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.
