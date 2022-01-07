Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Trading Down 9.6%

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI)’s stock price traded down 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.30. 2,587,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 5,054,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Biofrontera in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Biofrontera in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that Biofrontera Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biofrontera Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFRI)

Biofrontera Inc is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on the fields of photodynamic therapy and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products focus on the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.