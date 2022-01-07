Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Given New $160.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHVN. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.27.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

NYSE:BHVN opened at $131.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.44. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $151.51. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Declan Doogan sold 37,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $4,402,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia P. Gregory sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,430. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,231,000 after buying an additional 57,957 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $439,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 87.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.