BioPassport Token (BIOT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $42.74 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $201.59 million and approximately $42.74 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BioPassport Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00063806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006250 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BioPassport Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BioPassport Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.