Bitcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $73.28 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $41,289.67 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $781.30 billion and $73.28 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.42 or 0.00933455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.09 or 0.00261774 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00024089 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003036 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 18,922,456 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org . Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.