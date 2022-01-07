BitDAO Price Reaches $1.90 (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $147.70 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00004534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00060813 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00073969 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,191.73 or 0.07634896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00075398 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,825.82 or 1.00051119 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007452 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitDAO Coin Trading

