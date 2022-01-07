BlackHat 24 Hour Volume Hits $318,256.00 (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, BlackHat has traded up 52.4% against the US dollar. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001595 BTC on major exchanges. BlackHat has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $318,256.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00060819 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00074313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.08 or 0.07556642 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00075102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,582.29 or 0.99845736 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007537 BTC.

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

