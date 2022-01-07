BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a growth of 137.4% from the November 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.7% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 16.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 58,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.