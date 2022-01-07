BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the November 30th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $16.04. 153,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,765. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $17.64.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $724,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,830,000 after purchasing an additional 47,659 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 320,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

