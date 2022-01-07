Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,183 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 125.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter valued at about $252,000.

BTT stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $27.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

