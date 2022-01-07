BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MHN opened at $14.19 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.64% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

