BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by 6.8% over the last three years.

MUE stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $1,385,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,384 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

