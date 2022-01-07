BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on February 1st

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by 6.8% over the last three years.
MUE stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
